Nathnagar Election Results 2025: Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan Vs Ajay Kumar Roy — Who's Winning?
Nathnagar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Bhagalpur district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Bhagalpur Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Nathnagar (Bhagalpur), where Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Ajay Kumar Roy of new entrant Jan Suraaj Party. As of the latest ADR/MyNeta data, no JD(U) or BJP nominee is listed for this seat. The other candidates are Mithun Kumar from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Md Ismail from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and independents.
Nathnagar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Nathnagar constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Nathnagar sits inside Bhagalpur’s urban-rural mosaic and has alternated between JD(U) and RJD historically. RJD won in Nathnagar in 2020, edging JD(U) in a close finish. Prominent formations remain RJD vs NDA partners, but 2025 filings indicate a Jan Suraaj challenge in the absence (on filings) of a JD(U)/BJP name at the time of affidavit publication.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Nathnagar had 3,26,124 registered voters and 477 polling stations.
In 2020, RJD's Ali Ashraf Siddiqui won against Lakshmi Kant Mandal of JD(U) with a margin of 3.98%. The voter turnout of Nathnagar in the 2020 Assembly Election was 59.81%
In 2015, Nathnagar saw voting 0.47% voting where Lakshmikant Mandal of JD(U) won against Rabiya Khatun of RJD with a margin of 0.03%
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.