Nathnagar Election Results 2025: Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan Vs Ajay Kumar Roy — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Nathnagar (Bhagalpur), where Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Ajay Kumar Roy of new entrant Jan Suraaj Party. As of the latest ADR/MyNeta data, no JD(U) or BJP nominee is listed for this seat. The other candidates are Mithun Kumar from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Md Ismail from All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and independents.

Nathnagar is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Bhagalpur district. It is one of the six assembly segments of the Bhagalpur Parliament Seat.

Nathnagar went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Nathnagar constituency: