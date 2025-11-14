Makhdumpur Election Results 2025: Satish Kumar Vs Rani Kumari — Who's Winning?
Makhdumpur constituency went to polls on Nov.11, in the second phase of Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Makhdumpur seat in Bihar, where Satish Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing off against Rani Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Satish Kumar from the RJD is the sitting MLA from Makhdumpur, after registering a win in 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Kalyanpur constituency:
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Makhdumpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include RJD, JD(U), BJP, and INC.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, RJD has consistently bagged this constituency, establishing a stronghold in the area.
Satish Kumar won the election in 2020 by 52.01 % vote share against Devendra Kumar of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) with Subedar Das of RJD winning against Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM (S). In 2010, RJD's Vagi Kumar Verma won against the Indian National Congress's Uday Kumar.
Makhdumpur has a population of 260,154 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 134,863 are males while are 125,291 females.The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Scheduled caste-dominant one with 22.9% SC demographic breakup.
Bihar Elections 2025
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.