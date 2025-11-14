Korha Election Results 2025: Kavita Devi Vs Punam Kumari — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Korha seat in Bihar, where Kavita Devi of BJP is facing Punam Kumari of INC.
Korha seat is in the Katihar district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, BJP's Kavita Devi had won by a margin of 28,943 votes against her rival Punam Kumari (INC). The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 67.39%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Punam Kumari had won in the 2015 elections against BJP's Mahesh Paswan.
Historically, the constituency has seen BJP and Congress alternating in nearly every election since 2010.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.