Jagdishpur Election Results 2025: JD(U)’s Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha Vs RJD’s Kishore Kunal — Who’s Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Jagdishpur, where a Janata Dal (United) versus Rashtriya Janata Dal contest is taking place. The JD(U) fielded Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha, whereas the RJD issued its ticket to Kishore Kunal.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Jagdishpur voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Sanjay Kumar Chaturvedi of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Amardeep Kumar Jai, Hiralal Singh, Munga Lal Ram, Rajeev Ranjan and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, all contesting as independents, Neeraj Roy of the Janshakti Janta Dal, Vijay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party and Virendra Kumar Singh of the Bhojpuria Jan Morcha. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Jagdishpur was conducted on Nov. 6 as part of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the first phase across the state.