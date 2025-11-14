Hilsa Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Shakti Singh vs JDU's Krishna Murari — Who's Winning?

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Hilsa Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: RJD's Shakti Singh vs JDU's Krishna Murari — Who's Winning?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Check results of the Hilsa assembly seat to find out which party’s candidate is ahead and by how many votes

14 Nov 2025, 09:21 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Hilsa Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates (Photo created by AI)
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the Hilsa assembly constituency results of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates. Check the results of the Hilsa assembly seat to find out which party’s candidate is ahead and by how many votes
Live Vote Counting

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Initial Trends Show NDA Taking Lead

The BJP, a constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, was leading in eight assembly seats as compared to two of the opposition RJD and two of the Congress. JD(U) were leading in four seats and LJPRV were leading in three, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website at 9.18 am.


Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Initial Trends

As per the early trends, NDA leads on 93 seats; Mahagathbandhan on 63. Figures as of 9:04 am.


Hilsa Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting In Progress

EVM counting begins


Hilsa Election Result 2025 Live Updates

Welcome to the live coverage of the Hilsa assembly constituency results of the Bihar Elections 2025.


