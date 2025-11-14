Forbesganj Election Results 2025: Vidya Sagar Keshari Vs Manoj Bishwas — Who's Winning?
The Forbesganj Assembly constituency falls under Araria district and is one of the six assembly segments of the Araria Parliament Seat. It is a General category assembly seat.
Counting is underway for the Forbesganj seat in Bihar, where Vidya Sagar Keshari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Manoj Bishwas of the Indian National Congress.
The Forbesganj Assembly constituency, located in Araria district in the Seemanchal region, is seeing a high-stakes contest as Bihar votes in the 2025 Assembly elections.
Forbesganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Forbesganj constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Forbesganj Assembly constituency falls under Araria district and is one of the six assembly segments of the Araria Parliament Seat. It is a General category assembly seat.
Forbesganj has been a stronghold for the BJP in recent cycles. In the 2020 Assembly election, sitting MLA Vidya Sagar Keshari retained the seat for the party, defeating Congress candidate Zakir Hussain Khan by nearly 20,000 votes, with both parties cornering close to 90% of the total vote share between them.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Forbesganj had 3,40,760 registered voters and 164 polling stations. The number of polling booths was increased to 331 in the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Voter turnout in Forbesganj has been relatively high but somewhat variable: 60.56% in 2020, which was higher than 55.22% in 2015. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, turnout was higher at 64.48%.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.