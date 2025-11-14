Forbesganj Election Results 2025: Vidya Sagar Keshari Vs Manoj Bishwas — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Forbesganj seat in Bihar, where Vidya Sagar Keshari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Manoj Bishwas of the Indian National Congress.

The Forbesganj Assembly constituency, located in Araria district in the Seemanchal region, is seeing a high-stakes contest as Bihar votes in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Forbesganj went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Forbesganj constituency: