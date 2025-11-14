Dhamdaha Election Results 2025: Leshi Singh Vs Santosh Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Dhamdaha seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Leshi Singh and RJD’s Santosh Kumar are going head-to-head.

Dhamdaha went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 76.65%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Dhamdaha constituency: