Dhamdaha Election Results 2025: Leshi Singh Vs Santosh Kumar — Who's Winning?
Dhamdaha went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 76.65%, according to figures released by the ECI.
Counting is underway for the Dhamdaha seat in Bihar, where JD(U)’s Leshi Singh and RJD’s Santosh Kumar are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Dhamdaha constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The JD(U) incumbent and Minister, Leshi Singh, has established Dhamdaha as a personal bastion, securing victory in five of the last six Assembly elections (since 2000). The current contest is highly charged, pitting her against her former protégé and JD(U) colleague, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, who recently defected to the RJD.
Leshi Singh's only defeat came in the October 2005 elections when RJD's Dilip Kumar Yadav defeated her by a narrow margin. Otherwise, she has consistently won with commanding majorities, including the massive 2020 victory.
The dominant parties are the JD(U) and the RJD, with the seat largely influenced by socialist and regional party politics throughout its history since its establishment in 1957.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.