Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP Wins Seven Wards, AAP Three; Congress Opens Account

The saffron party also comfortably won the Shalimar Bagh B ward, with Anita Jain defeating AAP's Babita Rana by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

The Shalimar Bagh B ward was vacated after sitting BJP councillor Rekha Gupta won the assembly polls in February and became Delhi's chief minister.

AAP won the Mundka and Dakshinpuri wards, while Congress's Suresh Choudhary won the Sangam Vihar A ward by defeating BJP's Subhajeet Gautam.

Choudhary polled 12,766 votes while his opponent managed to get 9,138 votes. BJP's Veena Asija was locked in a close fight with AAP's Seema Goyal but surged ahead to win the Ashok Vihar ward by a margin of 405 votes.

All India Forward Bloc candidate Mohd Imran won the Chandni Mahal seat by defeating AAP's Mudassar Usman by a margin of 4,692 votes.

The BJP also won the Dichaon Kalan and Greater Kailash wards and the Dwarka-B ward, which was earlier held by its Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is now a BJP MP.

The saffron party's Manisha Rani won the Dwarka-B ward by a comfortable margin of 9,100 votes against AAP's Raj Bala.

AAP's Rajan Arora won the Naraina seat by just 148 votes against the BJP's Chandrakanta Shivani.

Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by AAP.