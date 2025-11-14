Bodh Gaya Election Results 2025: Hari Manjhi Vs Kumar Sarvjeet — Who's Winning?
Bodh Gaya constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar elections on Nov.11.
Counting is underway for the Bodh Gaya (SC) seat in Bihar, where Hari Manjhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD is the sitting MLA for the Bodh Gaya seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about the Bodh Gaya constituency:
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Bodh Gaya is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), RJD, and INC. Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD won the election in 2020 with 41.84% vote share (80,926 votes) against Hari Manjhi of BJP who secured 39.4% (76,218 votes), with a margin of 4,708 votes.
In 2015, Sarvajeet Kumar of RJD won with 49.98% vote share (82,656 votes) against Shyamdeo Paswan of BJP who got 31.55% (52,183 votes), with a margin of 30,473 votes. In 2010, Shyam Deo Paswan of BJP won with 43.89% vote share (76,298 votes) against Kumar Sarvjeet of RJD who secured 36.35% (63,159 votes), with a margin of 13,139 votes. Bodh Gaya has a population of 315,397 as per estimates based on the 2011 Census. Out of which approximately 163,000 are males while 152,000 are females.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a SC-dominant one with 35.72% Scheduled Caste population, alongside a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.
Bihar Elections 2025
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.