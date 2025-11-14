Bodh Gaya Election Results 2025: Hari Manjhi Vs Kumar Sarvjeet — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bodh Gaya (SC) seat in Bihar, where Hari Manjhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Kumar Sarvjeet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD is the sitting MLA for the Bodh Gaya seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.

Here is all you need to know about the Bodh Gaya constituency: