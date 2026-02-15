Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Got India's Commitment To Stop Buying Russian Oil: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Rubio was responding to a question on the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Got India's Commitment To Stop Buying Russian Oil: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Rubio said, 'In our conversations with India, we've gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil.'
(Photo source: AP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that India has committed to stop buying Russian oil, days after New Delhi reiterated that “national interests” will be the “guiding factor” for India's energy procurement.

US President Donald Trump, while announcing a trade deal with New Delhi early in February, claimed India had agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia. 

Since then, the US has claimed multiple times that India will stop buying oil from Russia. 

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Rubio said, “In our conversations with India, we've gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil."

Rubio was responding to a question on the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed on Moscow. 

After announcing the deal, in an executive order, Trump rolled back an additional 25% tariffs on India that he imposed in August last for India's procurement of crude oil from Russia.

Earlier, India had said that it would maintain multiple sources for crude oil purchases and diversify them to ensure stability in the supply chain, with national interests remaining the "guiding factor" for the procurement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this week.

ALSO READ:Jaishankar Underlines 'Strategic Autonomy' After US Ties Russian Oil To India Trade Deal

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Bill Gates To Visit Andhra On Monday, Hold Talks With Chief Minister Naidu: Min Narayana

Bill Gates To Visit Andhra On Monday, Hold Talks With Chief Minister Naidu: Min Narayana

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search