Bhabua Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Bharat Bind Vs. RJD's Birendra Kumar — Who's Winning?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhabua election results will be announced today, catch all th e live updates here.

14 Nov 2025, 09:17 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar election 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Bihar election 2025. (PTI Photo)
The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bhabua Election Result Live Updates: BJP Leads In Early Trends 

Vote counting has started in Bihar’s Bhabua constituency, with early trends indicating BJP’s Bharat Bind in the lead.

Bhabua Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.

The counting of votes for Bhabua will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.


