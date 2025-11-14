Bhabua Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Bharat Bind Vs. RJD's Birendra Kumar — Who's Winning?

The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
Oldest First
Bhabua Election Result Live Updates: BJP Leads In Early Trends
Vote counting has started in Bihar’s Bhabua constituency, with early trends indicating BJP’s Bharat Bind in the lead.
Bhabua Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.
The counting of votes for Bhabua will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.