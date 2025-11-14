Barharia Election Results 2025: Jitendra Yadav Vs Arun Kumar Gupta — Who's Winning?
Barharia went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Barharia seat in Bihar, where Aam Aadmi Party's Jitendra Yadav is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Arun Kumar Gupta.
Here is all you need to know about the Barharia constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Barharia Assembly constituency has witnessed shifting political dynamics over the past decade. The Janata Dal (United) dominated the seat in 2010 and 2015, winning comfortably by 14,583 and 21,121 votes, respectively.
However, the trend reversed in 2020, when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) edged out JD(U) with a narrow margin of 3,559 votes. The upset was partly attributed to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which, after breaking away from the BJP-led NDA, fielded its own candidate, effectively splitting the vote.
In the 2020 election, Barharia had 301,921 registered voters and a 57.15% turnout. The constituency’s demographics showed Muslims forming the largest minority group with 74,574 voters (24.7%), followed by Scheduled Castes at 11.78% (35,566 voters) and Scheduled Tribes at 1.81% (5,465 voters).
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.