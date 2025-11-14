Amour Election Results 2025: Saba Zafar Vs Abdul Jalil Mastan — Who's Winning?
The Amour constituency went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar elections on Nov. 11.
Counting is underway for the Amour seat in Bihar, where Saba Zafar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress.
Mastan of the Congress is the sitting MLA from the Amour seat, after registering a win in the 2015 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about the Amour constituency:
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Amour is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM won the election in 2020 with 52.23% vote share (93,636 votes) against Saba Zafar of JD(U) who secured 22.99% (41,121 votes), with a margin of 52,515 votes.
In 2015, Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC won with 59.16% vote share (100,135 votes) against Saba Zafar of BJP who got 28.44% (48,138 votes), with a margin of 51,997 votes. In 2010, Saba Zafar of BJP won with 39.78% vote share (57,774 votes) against Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC who secured 31.58% (45,907 votes), with a margin of 11,867 votes. Amour has a population of 290,559 as per the Census 2011.
Out of which 151,531 are males while 139,028 are females.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Muslim-dominant one with 76.5% Muslim population, alongside 2.42% Scheduled Caste population and a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.
Bihar Elections 2025
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.