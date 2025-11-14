Amour Election Results 2025: Saba Zafar Vs Abdul Jalil Mastan — Who's Winning?

Amour is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM won the election in 2020 with 52.23% vote share (93,636 votes) against Saba Zafar of JD(U) who secured 22.99% (41,121 votes), with a margin of 52,515 votes.

In 2015, Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC won with 59.16% vote share (100,135 votes) against Saba Zafar of BJP who got 28.44% (48,138 votes), with a margin of 51,997 votes. In 2010, Saba Zafar of BJP won with 39.78% vote share (57,774 votes) against Abdul Jalil Mastan of INC who secured 31.58% (45,907 votes), with a margin of 11,867 votes. Amour has a population of 290,559 as per the Census 2011.

Out of which 151,531 are males while 139,028 are females.

The 2011 census revealed that the area is a Muslim-dominant one with 76.5% Muslim population, alongside 2.42% Scheduled Caste population and a significant OBC presence aligning with Bihar's statewide 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup.