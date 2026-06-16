UPI Footprint Expands: Piyush Goyal Launches Payments Platform In France's Nice Massena

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was today introduced at Nice Massena, France, by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. In a social media post on X, Goyal stated that the introduction of India's top-notch digital payments platform to one of France's top retail locations is yet another important milestone in UPI's international growth.

The effort, he continued, demonstrates India's capacity to provide reliable, seamless, and interoperable digital solutions at scale. The Minister added that the launch is deepening and expanding the strategic alliance between France and India by bolstering their technological and commercial linkages.

ALSO READ | Modi, Macron Hold Bilateral Talks In France; Discuss AI, Trade

"Delighted to launch UPI at the iconic Galeries Lafayette, Nice Massena, France. Bringing India's world-class digital payments platform to one of France's premier retail destinations marks another significant step in UPI's global expansion. With the participation of Lyra Collect and NIPL, this initiative showcases India's ability to deliver trusted, seamless, and interoperable digital solutions at scale," Piyush Goyal posted on his X handle.

"The launch further strengthens the economic and technological ties between India and France, reflecting the growing depth and ambition of our strategic partnership," the post further read.

Earlier, on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about expanding the United Payments Interface (UPI) in France. Speaking at the special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Nice, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the UPI is accessible at a number of French locations, including the Eiffel Tower, as reported by Asianet News.

ALSO READ | Brent Plunges Below $80 As US-Iran Peace Deal Takes Oil Closer To Pre-War Levels

Misri pointed out that Bharat Innovates was a forum for deep tech as well as UPI.

"Obviously, Bharat Innovates is a forum for deep tech innovation, but to the extent that it allows funders, venture capitalists, and innovators from all fields to come together. In addition to UPI, there are a number of other comparable fintech breakthroughs and apps that have the chance to make their public debut," he stated.

"I am aware that UPI will be accessible here at the airport in Nice as well as at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris in the upcoming days and weeks."

Earlier this month, India's Unified Payments Interface went live in Cambodia making it the eighth nation to accept UPI.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.