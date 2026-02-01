January GST Collection Rises 8% To Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore

The Net Goods and Services Tax collections for January 2026 rose to Rs 1.71 lakh crore, marking a 7.6% increase compared to Rs 1.59 lakh crore collected in January 2025, indicating steady economic momentum.

Despite the yearly uptick, the collections are relatively flat sequentially, as the GST mop-up in December 20205 came in at Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

The gross GST collection in January, after factoring in the refunds issued, are up 6.2% on a year-on-year basis at Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

Notably, refunds for the month under review fell 3.1% year-on-year to Rs 22,665 crore. Net cess revenue in January 2026 fell 55% year-on-year to Rs 5,768 crore.

For financial year 2026, the government has projected an 11% rise in GST collections, estimating annual revenue of Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess.

State-Wise Trends

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu saw the highest collection in the last month. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal were among the other states that saw a high total GST collection. On the other hand, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur were among states with the lowest collection.

