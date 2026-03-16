India's WPI Inflation Hits 11-Month High To 2.13% In February. Here's Why

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to its highest level in 11 months in February to 2.13% from 1.81% in January, led primarily by increase in prices of other manufacturing, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, food articles and textiles etc, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Monday, March 16, 2026.

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