India's September Retail Inflation Rises To 5.54% On Higher Food, Core Prices

India's Consumer Price Index inflation accelerated to 5.5% YoY in September 2026 from 4.8% in Aug'26, driven by a surge in food prices and an increase in select core components. Food inflation rose to 7.7% in Sep'26 from 6.0% in Aug'26, while core inflation edged up to 4.3% from 4.2%, indicating broadening of price pressures. The acceleration was also reflected in transport, clothing and footwear, household goods, and restaurant and accommodation services. With headline inflation remaining above the RBI's 4% target for a fourth consecutive month, the September print reinforces upside risks to the inflation outlook.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

India's Consumer Price Index inflation accelerated to 5.5% YoY in September 2026 from 4.8% in Aug'26, driven by a surge in food prices and an increase in select core components.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Food inflation rose to 7.7% in Sep'26 from 6.0% in Aug'26, while core inflation edged up to 4.3% from 4.2%, indicating broadening of price pressures. The acceleration was also reflected in transport, clothing and footwear, household goods, and restaurant and accommodation services.

With headline inflation remaining above the RBI's 4% target for a fourth consecutive month, the September print reinforces upside risks to the inflation outlook.

Food inflation remained the principal driver of headline CPI in Sep'26, driven by a surge in vegetable prices and broadbased pressures across the food basket. Within vegetables, onion inflation more than doubled in Sep'26 vs. Aug'26, while garlic and lemon inflation also increased.

Ginger inflation remained elevated, although it moderated from the previous month. Meanwhile, potato and tomato prices continued to decline, although the pace of deflation moderated.

ALSO READ | Inflation Fangs Dig Deeper: BofA, UBS See RBI Hike Interest Rates By 75 Bps In Next Nine Months

Beyond vegetables, pulses inflation increased, while edible oils, cereals, sugar, milk, fruits and nuts, and ready-made food also recorded an increase in prices. Global food prices have shown signs of firming, with wheat prices rising amid logistical constraints in the Black Sea region and maize prices increasing due to lower-than-expected US yields and reduced export availability from Brazil.

Edible oil prices have also accelerated, led by higher palm oil prices. Below-normal reservoir storage, strengthening El Niño conditions, and higher global food prices could keep food prices elevated in the coming months.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Cpi Sep.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.