Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

India's Forex Reserves Up $19.4 Billion During April-December 2025: RBI Data

The current account balance recorded a deficit of $30.2 billion during April-December 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India's Forex Reserves Up $19.4 Billion During April-December 2025: RBI Data
During April-December 2025, there was a capital account deficit of $0.6 billion.
Photo Source: Freepik
  • Foreign exchange reserves rose $19.4 billion in April-December 2025 including valuation effects
  • On a balance of payments basis, reserves decreased $30.8 billion in April-December 2025
  • Valuation gains increased to $50.2 billion due to gold prices and currency changes
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, rose $19.4 billion during April-December 2025, against a depletion of $10.7 billion in April-December 2024, according to the RBI data.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves decreased $30.8 billion during April-December 2025, as compared to depletion of $13.8 billion during April-December 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-December 2025.

The valuation gain, primarily reflecting higher price of gold, depreciation of US dollar against major currencies and lower bond yields, increased to $50.2 billion during April-December 2025 from $3.1 billion during April-December 2024.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of $30.2 billion during April-December 2025, as against a deficit of $36.7 billion during April-December 2024.

During April-December 2025, there was a capital account deficit of $0.6 billion, compared to a surplus of $22.9 billion in a similar period last year, the data showed.

ALSO READ: January IIP Data: India's Industrial Output Growth Slows To 4.8% As Manufacturing Slumps

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Iran Ignored Our Warnings': Trump Says Operations May Last Longer Than 4 To 5 Weeks To Eliminate Threats

'Iran Ignored Our Warnings': Trump Says Operations May Last Longer Than 4 To 5 Weeks To Eliminate Threats

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search