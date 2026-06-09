EU's Fresh Russia Sanctions May Hit India-Based Entities, 50 Firms Face Export Curbs

The European Union has unveiled a set of new sanctions aimed at tightening pressure on Russia, with India-based entities among 50 companies proposed for fresh export control restrictions over alleged links to Moscow's war economy.

The proposed measures form part of the EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the package, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said the bloc plans to impose export restrictions on companies located in India, China, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, alongside more than 30 new designations linked to drone manufacturing.

The sanctions package is designed to further squeeze Russia's military-industrial complex and limit its ability to finance the war.

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Kallas said Brussels was preparing one of its most extensive sanctions rounds in over two years, adding that the EU was "collapsing the foundations of Russia's war economy."

The proposals also target banks, weapons manufacturers, oil traders, refineries and cryptocurrency operators in third countries that are alleged to have helped Moscow bypass existing restrictions.

Nearly 90 banks could be subjected to asset freezes, while transactions involving more than 30 banks in Russia and elsewhere may face tighter controls.

Eleven cryptocurrency platforms are also slated for transaction bans.

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The package further includes measures aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues, including stricter restrictions on oil and liquefied natural gas-related activities.

The EU has also proposed sanctions on 30 additional vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, along with transaction bans on two Russian ports and four airports.

The proposals will now be considered by EU member states before any final approval.

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