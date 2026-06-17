Centre Mulls Carbon Capture Tech Promotion Framework With Rs 20,000 Crore Outlay

The Union Cabinet is considering introducing a framework with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for the promotion of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies over the next five years, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar on CCUS organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Aadhar Raj, highlighted the importance of creating an enabling ecosystem for emerging low-carbon technologies through policy support, institutional frameworks, and strategic investments.

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"CCUS represents a significant opportunity for India to balance economic growth with its climate commitments. Strong collaboration among policymakers, industry, research institutions, and investors will be essential to develop scalable, commercially viable carbon management solutions that can contribute meaningfully to India's net-zero ambitions," he said as per a PHDCCI statement.

He also noted that the Union Budget 2026-27 has proposed an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore over the next five years for the promotion of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage technologies.

The proposal aligns with India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, while sustaining industrial growth and meeting rising energy demand.

He informed participants that the proposed framework is currently under the Cabinet approval process.

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The seminar brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, researchers, technology providers, investors, and sustainability experts to deliberate on the pivotal role of CCUS in India's decarbonization journey and identify the policy, financial, and technological interventions required to accelerate its large-scale deployment across hard-to-abate sectors.

"The recommendations emerging from this consultation reflect a shared commitment to creating an enabling ecosystem for CCUS in India. Timely policy support, investment mobilisation, and innovation-led deployment will be crucial for scaling carbon capture technologies and advancing national climate objectives," said Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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