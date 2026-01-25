Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Will Defence Spending Once Again Take Centre Stage?

With the Budget 2026 just around the corner, NDTV Profit will take you through what different sectors and industries are expecting.

20 minutes ago

Welcome to the Budget Expectations live blog!

The Budget Session of Parliament will start on Jan. 28 and continue till April 2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on an unorthodox day of the week, being Sunday, Feb. 01, 2026.

The Union Budget is set to be presented on a Sunday for the first time in decades.

Stay tuned for updates.

Jan 25, 2026 09:24 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: World University of Design Anticipates Centre To Set Up Dedicated Funding For Design R&D

"We hope to see dedicated funding for design-led research and development, creative-technology labs, and industry-linked universities that translate knowledge into products, services and cultural exports. Supporting institutions that integrate design, technology, sustainability and entrepreneurship will help India move from being a cost-competitive economy to a globally competitive innovation economy," Sanjay Gupta, vice chancellor, World University of Design, said.

Jan 25, 2026 09:01 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: IndusInd General Insurance Calls For Generalisation Of Insurance

"A forward‑looking Budget that positions general insurance as essential economic and social infrastructure anchored in digital enablement, affordability, home and MSME protection, and climate‑risk financing can significantly deepen insurance penetration and support the nation’s long‑term trajectory of inclusive and resilient growth," says Rakesh Jain, CEO, IndusInd General Insurance.

Jan 25, 2026 08:27 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: HelpAge India Calls For Better Help For Disadvantaged Elderly Groups

“Elders need specialised geriatric care rooted in dignity and compassion. For those battling life-limiting illnesses, especially the rural poor, the support and care outside hospitals, at their homes or communities, is often left unaddressed, leading to immense suffering. While policies already recognise Palliative Care under NHM, NPHCE & Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) program (included as one of the 12 essential services package), a national mission approach with dedicated resources and timelines is urgently required to fully operationalise this. We also urge financial support under PM‑JAY for home‑based palliative and caregiving services through registered providers,” says Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

Jan 25, 2026 08:26 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Shriram Wealth Expects Elevated Gross Market Borrowing In FY27

Naval Kagalwala, COO & Head of Products, Shriram Wealth Ltd., expects gross market borrowing to remain elevated in FY27 as many existing bonds are coming due. This is starting to weigh on the bond market and 10‑year yields have risen in recent sessions even though the RBI has tried to ease liquidity through measures like OMOs and dollar‑rupee buy‑sell swaps, Kagalwala said.

Jan 25, 2026 07:36 (IST)
Budget 2026 Expectations Live: Expansion Of Green Lending At Scale, Expects Ecofy

Govind Sankaranarayanan, Co-founder & COO, Ecofy expects "measures that can accelerate green lending at scale. The proposed establishment of a dedicated Green Finance Institution (GFI) can be a game-changer, offering credit guarantees, concessional finance, and securitisation support that substantially lower risks and borrowing costs. Along with targeted incentives for EVs, rooftop solar, and industrial decarbonisation, such institutional support can expand the green credit pipeline and help India stay aligned with its 2030 climate ambitions. The next phase of growth will depend on how effectively policy and finance converge to de-risk and scale sustainable investments across sectors."

