RBI Sets Up Expert Committee On Benchmarking Of Its Statistics

The Reserve Bank of India has constituted an expert committee to benchmark the statistics regularly disseminated by it, against global standards and best practices, it said in a release on Monday.

The committee, chaired by deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, is also mandated to study the quality of other regular data, where such benchmarks do not exist, such as sectors of national priority. The committee will also provide guidance on the scope for any further data refinement, the release said.

Other members of the committee include former chairpersons of the National Statistical Commission RB Barman and Bimal Roy, professors Sonalde Desai and Partha Ray, among others.

The committee will submit its report by the end of November 2024.