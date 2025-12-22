MoSPI To Hold Workshop On GDP, CPI Base Revision; New Series Release Dates Set

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has confirmed it will hold a high-level consultative workshop on Tuesday to discuss the base year revisions for key economic indicators. It will also set the timeline for the release of the new series.

The "Second Pre-release Consultative Workshop" is scheduled for Dec. 23 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

It is an event aimed to gather feedback from key economists, financial experts and government officials regarding proposed methodological and structural changes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) calculations.

The CPI series, with the base year of 2024, is scheduled for release on Feb. 12, 2026, whereas the National Accounts (GDP) series, tied to the base year of 2022-23, is slated for a release on Feb 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) new series, also with a base year of 2022-23, is set for release on May 28, 2026.

The announcement of Tuesday's workshop comes on the back of an initial consultation that was held last month in Mumbai.

The primary objective of this consultation is to 'strengthen transparency, foster informed dialogue and ensure broad-based consultation' before the official transition to the new data series, the ministry said in a statement.

The inaugural session will feature top economic policymakers, including NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman K. Bery, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, and MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg. Technical sessions will follow, allowing subject-matter specialists to examine concept notes on the proposed revisions.

The move to update base years is routine but critical for ensuring that economic data accurately reflects current consumption patterns and industrial structure.