Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal To Visit US For Bilateral Trade Talks on Sept 22
ADVERTISEMENT

India-US Trade Deal: Piyush Goyal To Visit US For Bilateral Trade Talks on Sept 22

Piyush Goyal will visit New York and will be accompanied with special secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.

20 Sep 2025, 08:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo:&nbsp;Piyush Goyal/X)</p></div>
(Photo: Piyush Goyal/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States for trade talks on September 22, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The delegation plans to take forward discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement, it said.

The minister will visit New York and will be accompanied with special secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.

During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

'In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on 22nd September 2025,' it said.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT