India Okays Export Of 1,000 MT Of Non-Basmati White Rice To Namibia

India approved the export of 1,000 metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice on Monday to Namibia through National Cooperative Exports Ltd.

As of July 20, 2023, exports of non-basmati white rice had been banned to bolster domestic supply. However, the government may grant export permissions to specific countries upon request to help meet their food security needs.

"Export of 1,000 MTs of non-basmati white rice to Namibia is permitted through NCEL," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

India's export of non-basmati white rice was $122.7 million in April-May and $852.53 million in the entire 2023-24.

The country had earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Amul, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd., Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd., and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI).