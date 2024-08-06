India Leads South Asian Economies In Growth And External Indicators, Says S&P

He said in the geography of South Asia, India stands out both on growth and external fronts. "India is a net external creditor economy, which is a core support for its investment grade rating. We see a lot of promise in India's economic growth story, even in a somewhat challenging global economic growth outlook," Wood added.

The budget for 2024-25 has announced targeting a central government fiscal deficit of 4.9% of GDP in the current fiscal, lower than the 5.1% targeted earlier.

"This is good news at the margin but combined with local government deficit, general government deficit is likely to remain above 7% of GDP at least for current fiscal. So, the trajectory for this metric over the next few years will remain an important one for the directionality of India's ratings," Wood said.

In May, S&P Global Ratings had upped India's sovereign rating outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' on robust growth prospects for the next three years and public spending, and raised hopes for an upgrade in two years, provided the government continues reforms and policies to keep fiscal deficit under check.

While retaining India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-', S&P said that it expects broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies, irrespective of the election outcome.