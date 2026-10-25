Dividend Stocks This Week: Chennai Petroleum, L&T Tech, Cyient, Nippon Life AMC, Among 15 Companies In Focus

Fifteen companies have fixed record dates for interim dividends during October 26–30, with Chennai Petroleum Corporation offering the highest specified payout at Rs 25 per share, according to the supplied dividend calendar. Hexaware Technologies starts the week with a record date of October 26 for its Rs 9.50 dividend. L&T Technology Services follows on October 27 with a payout of Rs 20 per share.

Cyient and Nippon Life India Asset Management have set October 28 as their record date for dividends of Rs 12 and Rs 9.50 per share, respectively.

Crisil's Rs 17 dividend carries an October 29 record date. Ksolves India and Shriram Finance share that date, with payouts of Rs 1 and Rs 6.50 per share, respectively.

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Security Name Purpose Record Date Hexaware Technologies Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.5000 26 Oct 2026 L&T Technology Services Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 27 Oct 2026 Cyient Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 28 Oct 2026 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.5000 28 Oct 2026 Crisil Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000 29 Oct 2026 Ksolves India Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 29 Oct 2026 Shriram Finance Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.5000 29 Oct 2026 Ador Welding Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 30 Oct 2026 Amwill Health Care Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 30 Oct 2026 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 30 Oct 2026 DCM Shriram Ltd. Interim Dividend 30 Oct 2026 Hypersoft Technologies Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 30 Oct 2026 RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. Interim Dividend 30 Oct 2026 Sagility Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 30 Oct 2026 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 30 Oct 2026

October 30 is the busiest day, with seven companies fixing record dates. Besides Chennai Petroleum, these include Ador Welding, offering Rs 7.50; Steel Strips Wheels, Rs 1.50; Amwill Health Care, Rs 0.50; Hypersoft Technologies, Rs 0.25; and Sagility, Rs 0.15 per share.

DCM Shriram and RailTel Corporation of India also have October 30 record dates for interim dividends. Their payout amounts are not specified in the supplied calendar. Eight companies have record dates before Friday, while seven are scheduled for Friday.

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