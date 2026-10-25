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Dividend Stocks This Week: Chennai Petroleum, L&T Tech, Cyient, Nippon Life AMC, Among 15 Companies In Focus

Fifteen companies set record dates for interim dividends between October 26 and 30, with Chennai Petroleum offering the highest payout of Rs 25 per share.

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Dividend Stocks This Week: Chennai Petroleum, L&T Tech, Cyient, Nippon Life AMC, Among 15 Companies In Focus
Dividend Stocks This Week
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
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Cyient Ltd.
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Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
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Fifteen companies have fixed record dates for interim dividends during October 26–30, with Chennai Petroleum Corporation offering the highest specified payout at Rs 25 per share, according to the supplied dividend calendar. Hexaware Technologies starts the week with a record date of October 26 for its Rs 9.50 dividend. L&T Technology Services follows on October 27 with a payout of Rs 20 per share.

Cyient and Nippon Life India Asset Management have set October 28 as their record date for dividends of Rs 12 and Rs 9.50 per share, respectively.

Crisil's Rs 17 dividend carries an October 29 record date. Ksolves India and Shriram Finance share that date, with payouts of Rs 1 and Rs 6.50 per share, respectively.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Security Name

Purpose

Record Date

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.5000

26 Oct 2026

L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000

27 Oct 2026

Cyient Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000

28 Oct 2026

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 9.5000

28 Oct 2026

Crisil Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000

29 Oct 2026

Ksolves India Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

29 Oct 2026

Shriram Finance Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.5000

29 Oct 2026

Ador Welding Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000

30 Oct 2026

Amwill Health Care Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000

30 Oct 2026

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000

30 Oct 2026

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Interim Dividend

30 Oct 2026

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500

30 Oct 2026

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

Interim Dividend

30 Oct 2026

Sagility Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500

30 Oct 2026

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000

30 Oct 2026

October 30 is the busiest day, with seven companies fixing record dates. Besides Chennai Petroleum, these include Ador Welding, offering Rs 7.50; Steel Strips Wheels, Rs 1.50; Amwill Health Care, Rs 0.50; Hypersoft Technologies, Rs 0.25; and Sagility, Rs 0.15 per share.

DCM Shriram and RailTel Corporation of India also have October 30 record dates for interim dividends. Their payout amounts are not specified in the supplied calendar. Eight companies have record dates before Friday, while seven are scheduled for Friday.

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