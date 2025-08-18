Govt To Undertake 100 Days Agenda Of Transformation, Says Piyush Goyal

The government is embarking on the next 100 days agenda of transformation to fast-track India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the second Lokmat Global Economic Convention on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that in the next 100 days, the government will follow the the ‘Panch Prans’ (Five Pledges) which have been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said that this effort will see the work of 140 crore Indians come together as one team, one family, erasing the colonial mindset, respecting India’s rich history, culture and tradition, and focusing on the unity and integrity of the nation. He stated that "no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation".

The Union Minister highlighted that Maharashtra is the largest economy in the country and contributes the most to India’s growth story.

Goyal also referred to the global confidence in India’s economic growth, noting experts’ assessment that India is on course to emerge as the world’s most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination.

He said that in this era of transformation, the government is reforming processes to improve ease of living and ease of doing business by removing regulatory burdens, reducing compliances and supporting industry to invest fearlessly.

Goyal also pointed out that India has concluded balanced, fair and equitable free trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, the four nations of the EFTA group (Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland) and the United Kingdom, and is making rapid progress with other engagements.

He said these efforts are collectively ensuring success for MSMEs, farmers and the animal husbandry sector, while protecting the interests of India’s dairy industry and expanding access for Indian goods and services across global markets.

Reiterating PM Modi's message, Goyal urged everyone to be “vocal for local,” transform processes and governance practices and focus on quality and cost competitiveness. He added that the bedrock of Vikshit Bharat is Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The minister had a meeting with senior government officials to "brainstormed on new reforms & initiatives", according to his post on X.