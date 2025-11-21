Forex Reserves Rise To $692.6 Billion After Three Weeks Of Decline

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $5.327 billion to $106.857 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by $56 million to $18.65 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $8 million to $4.779 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Reserves dropped for three consecutive weeks earlier. The forex kitty fell by $2.7 billion to $687 billion in the previous reporting week.