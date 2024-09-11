Cabinet Approves Health Coverage For Senior Citizens Aged 70 And Above Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday the health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income, under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The scheme aims to benefit approximately 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens with 5 lakh rupees free health insurance cover on a family basis, Vaishnaw said during a media briefing after the Cabinet Meeting.

With this approval, all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, would be eligible to avail the benefits of AB PM-JAY. The eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under AB PM-JAY.

The senior citizens of the age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years).

All other senior citizens of the age 70 years and above will get a cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis.