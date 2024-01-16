Davos 2024: Macro Fundamentals, Improved Liquidity Makes Jefferies Bullish On India

Solid foundation building through reforms on the macro level and improved liquidity in the local market is making overseas investors bullish on India, according to senior executives at global banking giant Jefferies.

"The strongest pushback on India has been the depth of markets, liquidity, size and scale," Aashish Agarwal, the India head of the bank, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

"Liquidity has improved significantly. Jefferies India has been involved in diverse deals, ranging from half a billion to a range of $2 billion in a single stock. People have the visibility to deploy large ticket sizes, unlike earlier," he said.

Agarwal said the real estate and power sectors are seeing a strong pick-up and domestic savings are projected to continue its upward trajectory this year.