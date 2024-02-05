UPL Shares Drop Over 6% To Three-Year Low After Q3 Loss

On the NSE, UPL's stock fell as much as 6.62% during the day to Rs 498.30 apiece, the lowest since Jan. 14, 2021. It was trading 5.57% lower at Rs 503.90 apiece, compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:58 a.m.

The share price has declined 29.54% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26, implying that the stock is oversold.

Twenty-one out of 32 analysts tracking UPL have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.1%.