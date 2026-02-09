Tata Motors Rolls Out Rs 9,000Crore JLR Plant in Ranipet, Driving 5,000 New Jobs

In a key development for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated a Rs 9,000-crore worth manufacturing facility for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at the SIPCOT complex in Papapakkam.

The greenfield plant is set to become the first in India to fully manufacture a premium electric SUV, which is tipped to be the Jaguar Land Rover Evoque Electric. The car will be manufactured for both the domestic and global markets.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister officially launched the first vehicle to roll off the assembly line. The facility, which is fully powered by renewable energy, has the capacity to produce around 2.5 lakh cars on an annual basis.

Speaking at the event, Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran hailed the efficiency of the Tamil Nadu state. and called it a 'golden day' for the company, which has endured a hard time recently, with a cyberattack last year gravely impacting the production of JLR vehicles.

“Today is a golden day for Tata Motors and its family,” Chandrasekaran said. “The Chief Minister asked us to start the manufacturing industry within 16 months and promised full cooperation. Today, the first vehicle was rolled out.”

The overall project from Tata Motors in Ranipet is expected to create 5,000 jobs and is part of Tamil Nadu's distributed development plan, which aims to move high-tech manufacturing from the traditional hub of Chennai to tier-two towns.

The facility is a key project on the Bengaluru-Chennai Industrial Corridor, arriving amid India's recent free trade agreement with Europe and tariff deals with the U.S.

