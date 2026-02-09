Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Coforge, Pidilite, PFC, IREDA, ITC, Paytm, Union Bank And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Coforge Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you exit Paytm right now?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head Research, SMC Global Securities, Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager , The Streets, and Ajit Mishra, SVP Research Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 1131)

Saurabh: Hold for long

Results positively surprised, growth will be good.

Credit growth will be better.

Expectations 15% growth for the next FY

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) (CMP: Rs 123.28)

Kunal: Hold

Stock in downtrend with no signs of recovery excluding today.

Too early to call it as consolidation.

Breakout is Rs 130, hold with sl of Rs 118, exit below Rs 118

Coforge Ltd (CMP: 1,555.60)

Saurabh: Get out of it

Near-to medium term looks like IT stocks would not perform.

Looks difficult for IT companies to perform.

Go for Banks, or oil sector

Pidilite Industries Ltd. (Rs 1,482.00)

Saurabh: Buy

Atleast expect better earning growth in Nifty.

Offlate the results were surprising with good margin expansion

Buy in staggered manner and wait for 5 years.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) (Rs 417.20)

Saurabh: Hold

Get out of REC and buy the same amount in PFC.

Long term synergy will prevail.

Good dividend play too.

Better to hold for a long term.

Paytm (CMP: Rs 1182.50)

Kunal:Buy

Counter which reached low on Sept 30, 2025.

Stop loss should be Rs 1080.

Consolidation with positive bias likely to continue.

Biocon (CMP: Rs 374)

Ajit: Maintain long position

Currently hovering above long-term averages.

Expect rebound in Rs 390-395 area

Maintain long position with sl 365.



Mahanagar Gas Limited (CMP: Rs 1172.90)

Inching towards long term averages

Still have room left. Keep Rs 1,225 as Target Zone

Rapid Fire with Saurabh Jain and Kunal Rambhia and Ajit Mishra

Usha Martin Limited - Hold

SBFC Finance Ltd.- Hold

Anant Raj Ltd. - Hold

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd (IREDA) - Hold for now, with SL 125

Shakti Pumps: Hold

Hindustan Zinc Limited - Hold

Dabur India Ltd. - Hold

Union Bank - Hold

LG Electronics India Ltd. - Hold

Vikram Solar Ltd. Exit and re-enter ar Rs 245

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Buy

SPML Infra Ltd. - Exit

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. - Buy

ITC - Try to exit at high prices

Canara Bank - Hold

Moschip Technologies Ltd. - Hold with sl 195

Bajaj Housing - Avoid everything down, use recovery to exit

Suzlon - Hold but don't add

Nuvama - Hold

SBI - Buy

Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd. - Don't add but keep on holding

HPCL - Hold qwith sl 440

KPIT Tech - Hold

