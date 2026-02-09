Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Coforge, Pidilite, PFC, IREDA, ITC, Paytm, Union Bank And More — Ask Profit

- State Bank of India shares recommended to hold with expected 15% growth next fiscal year
- Indian Energy Exchange shares advised to hold with stop loss at Rs 118, breakout above Rs 130
- Coforge stock suggested to exit due to weak near-to-medium term outlook for IT sector
Should you add shares of State Bank of India? Should you hold shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Coforge Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you exit Paytm right now?
Saurabh Jain, Equity Head Research, SMC Global Securities, Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager , The Streets, and Ajit Mishra, SVP Research Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 1131)
Saurabh: Hold for long
- Results positively surprised, growth will be good.
- Credit growth will be better.
- Expectations 15% growth for the next FY
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) (CMP: Rs 123.28)
Kunal: Hold
- Stock in downtrend with no signs of recovery excluding today.
- Too early to call it as consolidation.
- Breakout is Rs 130, hold with sl of Rs 118, exit below Rs 118
Coforge Ltd (CMP: 1,555.60)
Saurabh: Get out of it
- Near-to medium term looks like IT stocks would not perform.
- Looks difficult for IT companies to perform.
- Go for Banks, or oil sector
Pidilite Industries Ltd. (Rs 1,482.00)
Saurabh: Buy
- Atleast expect better earning growth in Nifty.
- Offlate the results were surprising with good margin expansion
- Buy in staggered manner and wait for 5 years.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) (Rs 417.20)
Saurabh: Hold
- Get out of REC and buy the same amount in PFC.
- Long term synergy will prevail.
- Good dividend play too.
- Better to hold for a long term.
Paytm (CMP: Rs 1182.50)
Kunal:Buy
- Counter which reached low on Sept 30, 2025.
- Stop loss should be Rs 1080.
- Consolidation with positive bias likely to continue.
Biocon (CMP: Rs 374)
Ajit: Maintain long position
- Currently hovering above long-term averages.
- Expect rebound in Rs 390-395 area
- Maintain long position with sl 365.
Mahanagar Gas Limited (CMP: Rs 1172.90)
- Inching towards long term averages
- Still have room left. Keep Rs 1,225 as Target Zone
Rapid Fire with Saurabh Jain and Kunal Rambhia and Ajit Mishra
- Usha Martin Limited - Hold
- SBFC Finance Ltd.- Hold
- Anant Raj Ltd. - Hold
- Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd (IREDA) - Hold for now, with SL 125
- Shakti Pumps: Hold
- Hindustan Zinc Limited - Hold
- Dabur India Ltd. - Hold
- Union Bank - Hold
- LG Electronics India Ltd. - Hold
- Vikram Solar Ltd. Exit and re-enter ar Rs 245
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd. - Buy
- SPML Infra Ltd. - Exit
- Sharda Cropchem Ltd. - Buy
- ITC - Try to exit at high prices
- Canara Bank - Hold
- Moschip Technologies Ltd. - Hold with sl 195
- Bajaj Housing - Avoid everything down, use recovery to exit
- Suzlon - Hold but don't add
- Nuvama - Hold
- SBI - Buy
- Railtel Corporation Of India Ltd. - Don't add but keep on holding
- HPCL - Hold qwith sl 440
- KPIT Tech - Hold
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
