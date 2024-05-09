Alkyl Amines Chemicals Shares Fall After Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Decline

Shares of the company declined 5.60% intraday, the lowest level since May 8. They pared loss to trade 4.42% lower at 1:32 p.m., compared to a 1.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 20.87% in 12 months and 20.83% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 45.40.

Of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 11.00%.