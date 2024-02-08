Star Cement Q3 Profit Beat Drives Shares To Record High

Shares of the cement maker rose as much as 3.54%, the highest since listing on June 16, 2017, before paring gains to trade1.41% higher at 10:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 66.65% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.1.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold', and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 8.9%.