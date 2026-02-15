Bill Gates To Visit Andhra On Monday, Hold Talks With Chief Minister Naidu: Min Narayana

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will visit Amaravati on February 16 and hold discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives, Andhra Pradesh minister P Narayana on Sunday.

Gates is expected to arrive at the state secretariat here around 10 am on Monday and meet with Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan briefly.

"Gates will visit Amaravati on Monday and hold discussions with Naidu on expanding cooperation in health and artificial intelligence initiatives," said Narayana, the state Municipal minister.

The Gates Foundation has been working in Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the proposed talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit a wider population across the southern state.

Later, the tech czar will proceed to Real Time Governance system (RTGS) to observe the utilisation of technology in governance, followed by Naidu showcasing the system's procedures and results, a government source had earlier said.

Naidu will give a presentation on "Swarna Andhra 2047" (golden Andhra) vision and the reforms ushered in various sectors, including med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme, said the source.

Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and team will proceed to an agricultural centre in Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source further said.

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by the chief minister to further deepen collaboration with the state government, the minister added.

