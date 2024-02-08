Powergrid Shares Rise Over 5% After Q3 Profit Beat

Shares of the company rose 5.78% to 283.45 apiece, the highest level since Feb. 6. It was trading 4.59% higher at Rs 280.25 apiece as of 9:33 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 75.44% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72 indicating it was overbought.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 77%.