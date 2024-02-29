Paytm Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit As SoftBank Pares Stake

Shares of Paytm hit 5% lower circuit and fell to Rs 385.90 apiece, the lowest level since Feb. 23. It came off the lower circuit to trade 3.48% lower at Rs 392.05 apiece, compared to a 0.15% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:33 p.m.

The stock has declined 34.03% in 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 35.80.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 73.3%.