Patanjali Foods Shares Fall 6% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Patanjali Foods fell 6%, the lowest level since Feb. 6, before paring loss to trade 4.3% lower at 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.11% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 72.68% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.31 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.90.

The two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3.5%.