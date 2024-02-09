Patanjali Foods Shares Fall 6% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksPatanjali Foods Shares Fall 6% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates
09 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Patanjali Foods' products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Range of Patanjali Foods' products. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. slumped on Friday after its third-quarter profit declined missing analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 216.5 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimates pegged the net profit at Rs 269.40 crore.

Revenue and Editda also fell during the period.

Patanjali Foods Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 7,910.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7951.6 crore).

  • Ebitda down 6.5% at Rs 344 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 405.6 crore).

  • Margin down 29 bps at 4.3% vs 4.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.10%).

  • Net profit down 19.6% at Rs 216.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 269.40 crore).

Shares of Patanjali Foods fell 6%, the lowest level since Feb. 6, before paring loss to trade 4.3% lower at 10:40 a.m. This compares to a 0.11% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 72.68% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.31 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.90.

The two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 3.5%.

