KFin Technologies Shares Hits Record High After Q4 Profit Rises

The stock rose as much as 8.50% to hit a record high of Rs 765.65 apiece. It pared gains to trade 5.47% higher at Rs 744 apiece as of 10:17 a.m. This compares to a 0.39% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock has risen as much as 24.33% in the seven-day rally.

The stock has risen 54.65% on a year-to-date basis and 137.24% in the last twelve months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 2.36 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.94, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 7%.