Divgi TorqTransfer Shares Fall Most In Seven Months After Q3 Profit Declines

Shares of the company fell as much as 7.20%, the lowest level since June 23, 2023, before paring loss to trade 6.78% lower at 10:11 a.m. This compares to a 0.40% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 39.57% since listing on March 14, 2023. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25.34, indicating that the stock might be oversold.

Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 50%.