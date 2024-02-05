NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBank Of India Shares Plunge Over 8% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates
Bank Of India Shares Plunge Over 8% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Net interest income was down 2% to Rs 5,463.5 crore in the quarter ended December.

05 Feb 2024, 11:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of India (BOI) signage, logo (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bank of India (BOI) signage, logo (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Shares of Bank Of India tumbled over 8% on Monday after its profit missed analysts' estimates in the third quarter.

The public sector lender's profit rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 1,870 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 2,183 crore.

BOI Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net interest income down 2% to Rs 5,463.5 crore. (YoY)

  • Net profit up 62% at Rs 1,869.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,183 crore)

  • Gross NPA contracts to 5.35% vs 5.84% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA contracts to 1.41% vs 1.54% (QoQ)

Shares of the lender fell as much as 8.55% during the day to Rs 138.60 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 1. It was trading 6.73% lower at Rs 141.35 per share, compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:00 a.m.

The share price has risen 78.70% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.

Two out of four analysts tracking BOI have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.4%.

