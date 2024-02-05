Bank Of India Shares Plunge Over 8% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of the lender fell as much as 8.55% during the day to Rs 138.60 apiece, the lowest since Feb. 1. It was trading 6.73% lower at Rs 141.35 per share, compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:00 a.m.

The share price has risen 78.70% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.

Two out of four analysts tracking BOI have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 3.4%.