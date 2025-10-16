Zepto Raises Nearly Rs 4,000 crore Funding From Investors; Valuation Soars To $7 Billion

Quick commerce major Zepto has raised $450 million (about Rs 3,757.5 crore) in a fresh funding round led by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers), a pension fund based in US at a valuation of $7 billion, according to a press release on Thursday.

This is higher than the $350 million funding round in November last year, which valued the firm at $5 billion. The funds include a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the company added in its release.

The funds raised will be primarily used by Zepto for maintaining a healthy balance sheet and supporting moderate expansion. The company intends to keep improving its bottom line while continuing to grow order volume. Although there is no fixed spending plan, a portion of the new capital will go toward launching a few hundred new stores over the next 12 months.

“We now have approximately $900 million of net cash in the bank and are more than well-capitalised for the future,” said Zepto CEO and Co-Founder Aadit Palicha.

As the firm heads towards public listing, Palicha told PTI that the domestic ownership within the company will soon increase to 40% in a few weeks, from the current 12%.

The fundraiser comes on the heels of investor confidence rising, with Zepto recording close to 1.7 million orders per day and a majority of its stores turning towards profitability, Palicha said.

“When we closed this financing, we had more profitable stores in our network than the entire network that existed last year,” he said.

Zepto topped the list of LinkedIn's top 20 Indian startups of 2025 list on Wednesday. It arrived at the number one position and swiftly gained virality as well as infamy for its unorthodox approach and focus on making swift deliveries across more than 50 cities in India.

(With Inputs from PTI)