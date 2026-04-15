'Your Tears Are Mine': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Reacts To Tragic Singhitarai Plant Accident

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has offered his condolences to the victims of the company's Singhitarai plant accident in Chattishgarh, offering support and confirming full investigation.

The accident took place on Tuesday when a blast in a boiler tube at the Vedanta power plant in Singhitarai village killed four workers right on the spot. In a chain of events, the accident killed at least ten individuals while injuring more than 20, according to initial police estimates.

Reacting to the unfortunate accident in Singhitarai plant, Agarwal offered support and condolences to the victim, stating that no stones will be left unturned in finding the cause of the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Singhitarai plant in Chhattisgarh. Everyone affected is my family. Your tears are mine. Your pain is mine. Our full support, in every way, is with you," he posted on X.

The Vedanta chairman went on to confirm that a full internal investigation is underway, adding, "A full investigation is underway. All due processes will be followed. No stone will be left unturned."

Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Singhitarai plant in Chhattisgarh.



Everyone affected is my family. Your tears are mine. Your pain is mine.



Our full support, in every way, is with you.



A full investigation is underway. All due processes will be followed. No… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) April 14, 2026

Initial reports suggested that the police have not found any particular cause of the boiler blast which left the plant in tatters, with victims being rushed to the nearest Raigarh hospital.

Chattishgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the explosion as "extremely tragic" and said his government firmly stands with the families of the deceased.

A probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the blast and strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy, he told reporters in Raipur.

The plant management, in a statement, said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Ltd), which operates and maintains the unit."

"We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities," it added.

ALSO READ: Boiler Explosion At Vedanta Plant In Chhattisgarh Leaves 11 Dead, 22 Injured

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