'Whose Dumb Idea Was This?': Domino's UK Roasts PlayStation Over Ending Physical Releases

Dominos UK on Thursday used its iconic catchphrase to poke fun at Sony's PlayStation over it's recent announcement to discontinue physical disc releases for the video games launched for its gaming consoles.

"At the same time, our much-loved 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' catchphrase will be updated to 'Domin-oh-hoo-whose-dumb-idea-was-this'?" the company said in a reply to its 'X' post parodying the PS5 maker's announcement.

The UK arm of the multinational pizza chain satirised the company's announcement that it would be ending physical releases for the videogames releasing for its consoles from January 2028 onwards. PlayStation cited the increasing consumer preference for digital downloads.

"In response to trends in the gaming industry, as of April 1 2027 Domino's UK will cease production of physical pizzas and shift to production of digital pizzas only," the company wrote in a tongue-in-cheek post.

"Consumers will be able to download our full range of delicious pizza codes and, using the power of the imagination, enjoy them in an entirely virtual sense," it added.

The announcement to shut down physical releases was made by Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications on the company's official website on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: PlayStation Discontinues Physical Disc Releases For Consoles From January 2028, Closes Store For PS3

"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs," Shuman said.

"This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today," he added.

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