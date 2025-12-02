Who Is Amar Subramanya? Ex-Microsoft Executive Appointed As Apple’s New AI Chief

Amar Subramanya brings decades of experience to Apple, having most recently served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft. Before that, he spent 16 years at Google, where he was head of engineering for Google’s Gemini Assistant prior to his departure.

According to Apple, Subramanya’s extensive expertise in AI and ML research, and in applying that research to real-world products and features, will be vital for the company’s continuing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Amar Subramanya has held several senior roles across leading technology companies.

His last role was serving as CVP of AI at Microsoft, a position he took up in July 2025.

Before that, he spent over 16 years at Google, where he held multiple roles, including VP of engineering for Gemini, Gemini App/Bard from November 2019 to June 2025, principal engineer from September 2017 to October 2019 and staff research scientist from June 2009 to September 2017.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Microsoft as a visiting researcher from September 2005 to May 2006 and as an intern between June and September 2005.

He began his professional journey as a software engineer at IBM, where he worked from October 2001 to July 2002.

Subramanya holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering from Bangalore University (1997-2001) and completed a PhD at the University of Washington (2005-2009).