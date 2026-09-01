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Whatfix Co-founder Khadim Batti Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Khadim Batti co-founded Whatfix in 2013 and helped build it into a major enterprise software company serving more than 700 businesses worldwide.

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Whatfix Co-founder Khadim Batti Dies After Cardiac Arrest
Khadim Batti helped build Whatfix into a global SaaS company and became a prominent voice in India's startup ecosystem.
Photo Source: LinkedIn

Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of SaaS company Whatfix, has died following a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Batti co-founded Whatfix with Vara Kumar Namburu in 2013. The company has since grown into a major player in the enterprise software space, helping businesses improve how employees use and adopt digital tools.

Batti was also closely associated with India's startup ecosystem. SaaSBOOMi CEO Avinash Raghava remembered him as a friend, mentor and a strong supporter of founders.

In a post on X, Raghava said Batti's journey with Whatfix had inspired several founders across the startup community.

Also Read | Why An Indian-Origin Engineer Left A Rs 2.89 Crore Meta Job To Build An AI Startup

Whatfix operates an AI-powered digital adoption platform that helps enterprises improve software adoption, train employees and derive greater value from their technology investments.

The company's platform is used by more than 700 enterprises globally.

Before founding Whatfix, Batti worked at Huawei Technologies India as Delivery Head for DPI & BI Solutions. He also co-founded SearchEnabler and served as its CEO.

With more than two decades of experience, Batti worked across software development, product innovation and business leadership before building Whatfix into a prominent enterprise technology company.

He held a Master's degree in Information Technology from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Bombay.

Batti's death is a major loss for Whatfix and the wider Indian SaaS ecosystem. He was known for helping build an enterprise technology company from India for a global market.

Also Read | PM Modi Urges Space Startups To Make India A Magnet For Top Talent

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