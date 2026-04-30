Welspun Enterprises' Latest Highway Order Win Is Almost As Big As The Company Itself

In a major development, Welspun Enterprises Ltd. has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), with the project's total cost of Rs 7,300 crore nearly matching the company's entire market capitalisation of around Rs 7,400 crore.

The order from MSIDC pertains to the six-lane partially elevated highway project on the Pune-Shirur stretch of NH-753F, with the project covering a minimum design length of 53.4 kilometre.

The project has been awarded on a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis, under a sub-concession period of 29 years. It also involves a construction period of four years from the appointed date.

This project covers one of Maharashtra's fastest-growing economic corridors and is expected to improve the connectivity across nodes including towns like Wagholi, Kharadi, Lonikand, Ranjangaon and Shikrapur. It will also reduce congestion and improve freight efficiency between Pune and Shirur.

The order win comes as a big boost for Welspun Enterprises' order book, which stood at approximately Rs 13,341 crore as of December 31, 2025. This order book has now expanded to approximately Rs 18,755 crore, thanks to the addition of this project.

Reacting to the development, Managing Director Sandeep Garg said the order win signifies the company's focus on the transport division.

“The receipt of the Letter of Acceptance for the Pune–Shirur Highway Project represents a significant milestone in Welspun Enterprises Limited's growth journey and reinforces our strategic expansion in the transportation sector," he said.

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