NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVeeda Clinical Research Acquires European Contract Research Firm Heads
ADVERTISEMENT

Veeda Clinical Research Acquires European Contract Research Firm Heads

Gujarat-based Veeda Clinical Research has acquired European contract research firm Heads, specializing in oncology clinical trials.

26 Mar 2024, 07:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A researcher pouring chemical solution in a flask. (Photo: Louis Reed/ Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
A researcher pouring chemical solution in a flask. (Photo: Louis Reed/ Source: Unsplash)

Gujarat-based Veeda Clinical Research on Tuesday said it has acquired a privately held European contract research firm, Heads, for an undisclosed amount.

Heads specialises in conducting clinical trials in oncology and has an operational presence in 25 locations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific region.

"With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large-scale multi-geography trials efficiently," Veeda Clinical Research Group CEO Mahesh Bhalgat said in a statement.

Heads Partner George Kouvatseas said both companies share a dedication to scientific leadership, and expansion of highly specialised services to meet the emerging needs of clients.

"During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs," he added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT